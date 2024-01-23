1 . Joao’s Place

Spend Burns Night in Joao’s Place, the newly opened W Edinburgh’s secret speakeasy bar inspired by a Brazilian apartment. Take in spectacular views of Scotland’s capital from the 11th floor whilst toasting to Rabbie Burns with a six-course tasting meal accompanied by a selection of paired whiskies, in partnership with John Dewar & Sons. Guests can kick off the evening with an Aberfeldy 12 Highball with Peach and Jasmine soda before enjoying a selection of single malt whiskies and the stories behind each from John Dewar & Sons’ UK Whisky Ambassador, Mike McGinty. The evening begins at 7pm on Thursday, January 25 and can be booked for £50 per person at www.joaosplace.com. Photo: HellotheHeard