The annual celebration of Scotland's greatest ever poet Robert Burns takes place this Thursday, January 25, with so much to do in Edinburgh to mark the occasion.
The Bard's birthday will see lots of fun events taking place in the city on the day as well as into the weekend. Special events will be held at Edinburgh tourist attractions including Mary King's Close, Royal Yacht Britannia and the National Museum of Scotland.
We've looked at the 10 best ways to celebrate Burns Night in Edinburgh this week, with fun events for all ages, as well as the more traditional events celebrating the Bard's poetry and music, and of course enjoy some haggis, neeps and tatties. While, if your name starts or ends with Robert(s) you are able to enjoy the traditional meal for free at selected Edinburgh bars.
1. Joao’s Place
Spend Burns Night in Joao’s Place, the newly opened W Edinburgh’s secret speakeasy bar inspired by a Brazilian apartment.
Take in spectacular views of Scotland’s capital from the 11th floor whilst toasting to Rabbie Burns with a six-course tasting meal accompanied by a selection of paired whiskies, in partnership with John Dewar & Sons. Guests can kick off the evening with an Aberfeldy 12 Highball with Peach and Jasmine soda before enjoying a selection of single malt whiskies and the stories behind each from John Dewar & Sons’ UK Whisky Ambassador, Mike McGinty. The evening begins at 7pm on Thursday, January 25 and can be booked for £50 per person at www.joaosplace.com. Photo: HellotheHeard
2. The Real Mary King's Close
An Edinburgh Burns Night at The Real Mary King’s Close, Thursday, January 25, 5.15pm-6.15pm. The Old Town tourist attraction has created an evening filled to the brim with poetry, history, and whisk, on a Burns-inspired guided tour of the uniquely preserved streets and spaces underneath Edinburgh’s famous Royal Mile.
Your Edinburgh Burns Night will finish with a dram of whisky on-site, where guests can raise a glass to Scotland’s favourite son. See www.visitscotland.com/info/events/an-edinburgh-burns-night-p3022101 for tickets. Photo: Lisa Ferguson
3. Free haggis, neeps, tatties and pizza for Roberts
If your name starts or ends with Robert(s) you can head to The Queens Arms, The Auld Hundred, The Saint Bar & Kitchen and The Black Bull for a free offering of haggis, neeps and tatties on Burns Night. If you're in Edinburgh's Grassmarket stop off at Cold Town House between January 22-26 and claim your complimentary 'Holyrood Pizza'–neopoiltan style, with peppercorn sauce, haggis, smoked bacon, Fior di Latte and cheddar.
T&C's apply - Only x1 Robert per table redemption and ID must be shown to prove your name. Photo: Spey
4. Burns for Bairns
National Museum of Scotland is hosting a 'Burns for Bairns' event on Saturday, January 27, 11am-3pm in the Grand Gallery and Imagine, Level 1. The free event includes live music, crafts and animal artefacts. Photo: Greg Macvean Photography