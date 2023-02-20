Edinburgh Castle: Visitors gripes revealed from video featuring Prince Andrew to workers smoking cannabis

Workers smoking cannabis, a video featuring Prince Andrew and boring guidebooks are among a host of visitor complaints about Scotland’s top tourist attraction.

Twenty eight pages of Edinburgh Castle gripes were submitted with online ticketing the biggest issue, a Freedom of Information request revealed.

Bosses at Historic Environment Scotland sai there were 89 complaints between January 2022 and February 2023.

Edinburgh Castle received 89 complaints

The castle is Historic Environment Scotland’s most popular site, with 1.45 million visitors last year.

One visitor alleged a contractor was smoking cannabis on the premises.

Another was “outraged” at seeing Prince Andrew in “the video in the great hall”. In another complaint, an Armed Forces veteran was “shocked” at not getting free entry.

A HES spokeswoman said:

"We strive to provide a first-class visitor experience for the approximately 1.45m visitors we welcomed to Edinburgh Castle during this period. While we appreciate feedback and

take customer views on board, these complaints represent just 0.01% of the total number of visitors to the castle during that period. Feedback we receive from visitors on an