Edinburgh Castle Concerts are set to return this summer, with three big acts already having been announced. Here’s what to expect and how to get tickets

Rod Stewart

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Legendary crooner Rod Stewart is coming to the stunning Edinburgh Castle as part of his Global Hits Tour. Performing for the first time in the Capital in 13 years, fans are in for a treat as he will take to the stage at the Edinburgh Castle Esplanade on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

Edinburgh Castle Concerts 2023 include Rod Stewart, The Who, and The Lumineers (Photos: PA / Ian Rutherford)

Sir Rod, whose Edinburgh-born father was a plumber from Leith, has entertained fans across the globe with hits like Maggie May, Da Ya Think I’m Sexy? and Baby Jane. Tickets will be on sale from Friday, February 17 at 10am from ticketmaster.co.uk

The Who

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Legendary rockers The Who will be performing with a full orchestra for 2 nights at the castle this summer as part of a UK tour. The shows are the band’s first in the Edinburgh in over 40 years.

Pete Townshend, Roger Daltrey and their regular touring band will perform The Who’s greatest hits with a full orchestra on July 8 and 9. They will be the only Scottish dates in a UK tour – The Who’s first for six years – which has been designed to include locations the band have not visited for decades.

The Lumineers

With over 21 No.1 hits including Ho Hey, Cleopatra and Life in a Day, The Lumineers are widely considered to be one of the best live bands around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad