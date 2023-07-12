News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh celebrities: 10 famous faces who went to Boroughmuir High School, including Doctor Who's Ncuti Gatwa

Boroughmuir High School in Edinburgh boasts an impressive list of famous names amongst its former pupils – among them a Nobel Prize winner and a Time Lord.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 30th Mar 2023, 12:55 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 14:57 BST

If you’ve ever wondered where new Doctor Who Ncuti Gatwa or The Walking Dead actress Pollyanna McIntosh were eductated, we’ve got the answers for you.

How many of the celebrities in our photo gallery did you know went to Boroughmuir High School in Edinburgh, and did any attend at the same time as you or your children?

The Scottish-Rwandan actor, who has gone from starring in the hit Netflix series Sex Education to being the BBC’s latest Time Lord in Doctor Who, attended Boroughmuir High School in Edinburgh.

1. Ncuti Gatwa

The Scottish-Rwandan actor, who has gone from starring in the hit Netflix series Sex Education to being the BBC’s latest Time Lord in Doctor Who, attended Boroughmuir High School in Edinburgh. Photo: Third Party

Originally from Liberia, Alloysious “Ally” Massaquoi attended Boroughmuir High School after moving to Edinburgh. He founded Young Fathers in 2008 with Kayus Bankole and Graham 'G' Hastings, and the trio started performing in nightclubs when they were still in their teens. In 2014, they won the Mercury Prize for their debut album Dead.

2. Ally Massaquoi (Young Fathers)

Originally from Liberia, Alloysious “Ally” Massaquoi attended Boroughmuir High School after moving to Edinburgh. He founded Young Fathers in 2008 with Kayus Bankole and Graham 'G' Hastings, and the trio started performing in nightclubs when they were still in their teens. In 2014, they won the Mercury Prize for their debut album Dead. Photo: Third Party

The former England and Wasps lock attended Boroughmuir High School.

3. Tom Palmer

The former England and Wasps lock attended Boroughmuir High School. Photo: Getty

Educated at Boroughmuir High School, Pollyanna played Jadis/Anne in The Walking Dead, appeared alongside James McAvoy in the big-screen adaptation of Irvine Welsh's Filth, and starred in the BBC political comedy, Bob Servant Independent.

4. Pollyanna McIntosh

Educated at Boroughmuir High School, Pollyanna played Jadis/Anne in The Walking Dead, appeared alongside James McAvoy in the big-screen adaptation of Irvine Welsh's Filth, and starred in the BBC political comedy, Bob Servant Independent. Photo: Third Party

