Boroughmuir High School in Edinburgh boasts an impressive list of famous names amongst its former pupils – among them a Nobel Prize winner and a Time Lord.
If you’ve ever wondered where new Doctor Who Ncuti Gatwa or The Walking Dead actress Pollyanna McIntosh were eductated, we’ve got the answers for you.
1. Ncuti Gatwa
The Scottish-Rwandan actor, who has gone from starring in the hit Netflix series Sex Education to being the BBC’s latest Time Lord in Doctor Who, attended Boroughmuir High School in Edinburgh. Photo: Third Party
2. Ally Massaquoi (Young Fathers)
Originally from Liberia, Alloysious “Ally” Massaquoi attended Boroughmuir High School after moving to Edinburgh. He founded Young Fathers in 2008 with Kayus Bankole and Graham 'G' Hastings, and the trio started performing in nightclubs when they were still in their teens. In 2014, they won the Mercury Prize for their debut album Dead. Photo: Third Party
3. Tom Palmer
The former England and Wasps lock attended Boroughmuir High School. Photo: Getty
4. Pollyanna McIntosh
Educated at Boroughmuir High School, Pollyanna played Jadis/Anne in The Walking Dead, appeared alongside James McAvoy in the big-screen adaptation of Irvine Welsh's Filth, and starred in the BBC political comedy, Bob Servant Independent. Photo: Third Party