Brazen thieves have made off with new furniture which was bought by a charity working to reopen a facility for people who are homeless or recovering from addictions.

Edinburgh-based Steps to Hope has bought a new 11-bedroom property in Uphall to provide wraparound support to those in their recovery programme and staff are working hard to reopen their recovery programme at the house.

As part of extensive redevelopment work, the charity has ploughed nearly £20,000 into security for Hope House, including gates and cameras. But before they could finish the works, outdoor furniture was taken from the premises on Saturday, August 19. Chiefs said they are ‘gutted’ following the theft – one week before they were due to hold a special event for people who have achieved sobriety through their programme and their families.

Bosses said it was a major blow but a fundraiser to replace the stolen furniture has raised £573 in just a couple of days - more than half the £1000 target.

Founder and director Richard Rancero said: “We have reported this to the police. We are working around the clock to get this new residential recovery programme up and running. This is coming at a huge expense and this has been a setback.”

After discovering the stolen furniture the charity shared the sad news with supporters, describing it as ‘absolutely disgusting’. “We are sad to share the news that someone has stolen our garden furniture from Hope House. We have a graduate reunion next week where graduates and their families are coming to Hope House to celebrate recovery and family. We purchased this outdoor seating area for them.

“We are literally spending thousands of pounds trying to get this place up and running and this really is upsetting that someone would come in and steal from us. We are in the process of getting cameras and security gates installed which is costing us almost £20k. Gutted! This furniture cost us £1000.