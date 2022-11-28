Edinburgh Christmas: 13 magical photos of Jenners at Christmas over the years, starring the big Christmas tree
Edinburgh is magical at Christmas time, and nothing was more exciting than when the Jenners tree went up.
By Rachel Mackie
4 minutes ago
We all know how special the Capital is at this time of year. Ice rinks, the Christmas Market, all the lights, and scents and sounds, there’s nothing else quite like it. For many, nothing quite welcomed in the season like Jenners putting up its iconic Christmas tree.
Visiting the department store was an event for Edinburgh locals and visitors alike. Here are some of our favourite pictures through the decades.
