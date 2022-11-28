News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh Christmas: 13 magical photos of Jenners at Christmas over the years, starring the big Christmas tree

Edinburgh is magical at Christmas time, and nothing was more exciting than when the Jenners tree went up.

By Rachel Mackie
4 minutes ago

We all know how special the Capital is at this time of year. Ice rinks, the Christmas Market, all the lights, and scents and sounds, there’s nothing else quite like it. For many, nothing quite welcomed in the season like Jenners putting up its iconic Christmas tree.

Visiting the department store was an event for Edinburgh locals and visitors alike. Here are some of our favourite pictures through the decades.

1. Floodlighting display

This is one of our favourite from the archives - Jenners, with the Scott Monument in the foreground - is truly magical.

Photo: Unknown

2. Children in the toy department

Children play on the model of the Golden Arrow engine in Jenners, Edinburgh, November 1965

Photo: Alan Ledgerwood

3. Christmas shopping

A special trip to see Santa at Christmas time.

Photo: Unknown

4. Queues desperate for the latest toy

William Blaikie heads the queue outside Jenners, the Edinburgh department store, hoping to get a Thunderbirds Rescue Pack, one of the must-have toys for Christmas 1992.

Photo: Crauford Tait

