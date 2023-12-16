People were forced to wait in a long queue while only one entrance was open.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Edinburgh shoppers faced long queues at the ‘mobbed’ Christmas markets on Saturday, with some giving up and turning away.

Photos shared with the Evening News from outside the Market street entrance show Waverley Bridge packed with marketgoers as hundreds lined the bridge in a massive queue for the East Princes Street gardens market, rides and light trail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crowds flocked to the market on the second last weekend before Christmas while only the Market Street entrance was open. Organisers said the festive spirit has ‘well and truly descended on Edinburgh with lots of guests enjoying attractions across the city.’

People queued along Waverley Bridge for over an hour

One frustrated shopper told the Evening News she ‘gave up’ and headed to the local high street shops.

"It was absolutely mobbed. Folk must have been queuing for ages. They were only using the entrance near Cockburn Street for some reason, no other entrance was open. I didn’t even bother waiting. I just turned around and went to George Street instead!”

One woman said: “I took my 7-year-old granddaughter into town for a day out. She wanted to go on some of the rides and get a few presents. But she got so fed up in the queue. We waited more than half an hour and that’s just too long for a child to stand in the cold. It’s a shame because I can’t bring her during the week when it will likely be more quiet. If there’s record numbers going they should maybe think about having time slots and staggered entry so folk don’t leave disappointed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The markets have seen record visitors at peak times after opening this year, with 80,000 people visiting on opening weekend in November.

People queued on Waverley Bridge for the Market Street entrance

Organisers advised visitors to try to come outside the peak times of Friday afternoon/evenings and Saturdays.

An Edinburgh Christmas spokesperson said, "As always, Edinburgh's Christmas advertise Market Street as our only weekend entrance during peak periods, in order to safely operate a one-way system and so visitors can take full advantage of our illuminated light trail. The time taken at peak times for visitors to walk this one-way system and view illuminations in East Princes Street Gardens is approx. 12-14mins.