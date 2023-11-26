Edinburgh Christmas Market 2023: Queues in Princes Street Gardens as record 80,000 visitors enjoy festive fun
There were long queues on Saturday as a record 80,000 people visited Edinburgh’s Christmas Market in East Princes Street Gardens.
But that didn’t stop people enjoying their festive outing. Ashley Mason, who was there with her five-year-old son, said: "It was packed from around 2pm. It was hard to move – it was probably their busiest night – and they had people on tannoys telling folk where to go. But we had a great time. We spent a lot of money, but it was well worth it.”
The crowds were all channelled through the Market Street entrance between 1pm and 9.30pm because the city centre as a whole was so busy. And organisers advised visitors to try to come outside the peak times of Friday afternoon/evenings and Saturdays.
A spokesperson for Edinburgh's Christmas said: "Edinburgh's Christmas was a bustling day of festive fun yesterday, Saturday November 25, seeing our biggest attendance of the season across all our attractions, with over 80,000 guests visiting our Christmas Market at East Princes Street Gardens alone over a 12-hour period.
"Yesterday was a very busy Saturday in the city for events and local businesses and we would anticipate similar numbers to visit Edinburgh's Christmas during peak periods at the weekend as we approach Christmas Day. We would encourage visitors to make the most of all our attractions – St Andrew Square Festival of Kindness, George Street Ice Rink and Market, Festive Family Funfair at West Princes Street Gardens, and East Princes Street Gardens Christmas Market, outwith these times if possible."