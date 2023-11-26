Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There were long queues on Saturday as a record 80,000 people visited Edinburgh’s Christmas Market in East Princes Street Gardens.

But that didn’t stop people enjoying their festive outing. Ashley Mason, who was there with her five-year-old son, said: "It was packed from around 2pm. It was hard to move – it was probably their busiest night – and they had people on tannoys telling folk where to go. But we had a great time. We spent a lot of money, but it was well worth it.”

The crowds were all channelled through the Market Street entrance between 1pm and 9.30pm because the city centre as a whole was so busy. And organisers advised visitors to try to come outside the peak times of Friday afternoon/evenings and Saturdays.

Queues in East Princes Street Gardens as record numbers visit Edinburgh's Christmas Market.

A spokesperson for Edinburgh's Christmas said: "Edinburgh's Christmas was a bustling day of festive fun yesterday, Saturday November 25, seeing our biggest attendance of the season across all our attractions, with over 80,000 guests visiting our Christmas Market at East Princes Street Gardens alone over a 12-hour period.