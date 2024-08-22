Edinburgh church St Mary's Catholic Cathedral gets permission for 'Homeless Jesus' sculpture
It is hoped that the sculpture depicting Jesus Christ sleeping rough on a park bench will focus attention on homelessness in Edinburgh and remind Christians of their duty of care to homeless people in the city.
St Mary’s Catholic Cathedral was approached by Canadian sculptor Timothy Schmalz in March about the possibility of installing one of his Christian sculptures. The sculptor has an anonymous patron who is supporting his Matthew 25 bronze sculptures in various places across the world.
The York Place church will soon have the “thought-provoking” bronze sculpture installed on a paved area in its grounds, after the local authority approved planning permission on August 16. The cathedral hopes to unveil the work of art by the end of this year, having applied for planning permission in June.
A spokesman for the Archdiocese of St Andrews & Edinburgh said: “We were pleased to hear from Timothy Schmalz and grateful that he wanted to place this iconic thought-provoking sculpture at St Mary’s Catholic Cathedral.
“The sculptures are being placed in key locations across the world and he believes that our cathedral is a fitting site.
“Pope Francis has been vocal in calling us all to remember the plight of the homeless in our prayers and charitable work. The Homeless Jesus will be a stark reminder and a prompt that we all have a duty to care for those without a home in our city.
“The cathedral can now begin preliminary work and we hope to have delivery and instalment in the vicinity of the cathedral by the end of the year.”
The council’s planning department decided that this sculpture is not detrimental to the cathedral which is a category-B listed building that has been in Edinburgh city centre for more than 200 years, or the New Town Conservation Area it sits in.
This consent is for planning permission only. Work can not begin until other necessary consents such listed building consent have been obtained.
