The eyewitness said people ran from their vehicles to help the woman.

A woman has described the “horrific” moment she witnessed a crash in one of Edinburgh’s most famous streets, which left five people in hospital.

Two children, aged 11 and seven, were among five people who were rushed to hospital after a Volkswagen Golf struck pedestrians and a parked taxi in Edinburgh city centre at around 6.55pm on Thursday. Two women, aged 50 and 42, as well as the 50-year-old taxi driver were also taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. The 50-year-old woman remains in a stable condition in hospital, while the other four people have been released following treatment.

Sarah Banks, from Edinburgh, was driving along Cowgate shortly before 7pm when she said other vehicles on the road stopped and she saw people jumping out of their cars. The 52-year-old, who was taking young children to a disco at the time, described the scenes which followed as “horrific”.

Emergency services were called to the Cowgate in Edinburgh on Thursday. Picture: Google Maps

She said: “I saw all these people running towards the pillars just up from The Three Sisters. I couldn't believe what I saw. There was a woman trapped under the car, it was unreal. Loads of people quickly surrounded the car and all helped to quickly get it off her.”She added: “There were people crying on the other side of the road. We heard sirens and then the ambulance arrived. I’ve never seen anything like it in all my life. I was so distressed. I can’t get the images out of my head.”

Ms Banks said her thoughts were with the woman and the others who were injured in the incident. “My stomach is still in knots today after what I saw last night,” she said. “I've been lying thinking about that poor woman. I understand she’s in a stable condition – I really hope she is okay. I’d like to be able to send her a message sending get well wishes and thinking of her family too.”