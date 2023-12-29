Edinburgh crash: Fundraiser set-up for family of NHS nurse Eve Brown killed in Hermiston Gait crash
and live on Freeview channel 276
A fundraiser set-up in memory of the mother of two who tragically died in a car crash at Hermiston Gait a week before Christmas has raised thousands of pounds in a matter of days.
NHS nurse Eve Brown, 41, lost her life in the crash on the M8 on the outskirts of Edinburgh on Monday, December 18 at around 9.10am. An online appeal to help raise funds for her family has reached £2,470 as of 11am today, Friday, December 29, just days after it was set-up by Eve’s sister Chioma.
Emergency services rushed to the scene near Junction 1 on the major road on December 18 following reports of a Kia Sorento having collided with an HGV. Eve was pronounced dead at the scene.
Eve, who worked at Bellshill Maternity Hospital, is survived by her two young girls aged three and four.
Posting the online fundraiser on JustGiving, Chioma said: “We are desperately wanting to help the family as they come to terms with the devastating and tragic loss of their mum, sister and daughter. The family would be more than grateful and appreciative of any help in the form of toys, clothes, food or any donations at all. I know times are tough, especially more so at this time of year but if anyone can help it will all be appreciated.”
Paying tribute to her friend online, Udoka Chinwe revealed that Eve was also pregnant at the time of her tragic death a week before Christmas. She said: “How do we say farewell, how do we say rest in peace? Your friends and family celebrated your baby shower, only for December 18 to come and snatch you from us. On the morning of your death, you posted your precious angels reminding us of how they meant the world to you. Can we get one more hug from you Eve? Can we dance one more time Eve Brown? My hype lady, you only had nice things to say. Love you dear. I am hurt.”