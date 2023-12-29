Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A fundraiser set-up in memory of the mother of two who tragically died in a car crash at Hermiston Gait a week before Christmas has raised thousands of pounds in a matter of days.

NHS nurse Eve Brown, 41, lost her life in the crash on the M8 on the outskirts of Edinburgh on Monday, December 18 at around 9.10am. An online appeal to help raise funds for her family has reached £2,470 as of 11am today, Friday, December 29, just days after it was set-up by Eve’s sister Chioma.

Emergency services rushed to the scene near Junction 1 on the major road on December 18 following reports of a Kia Sorento having collided with an HGV. Eve was pronounced dead at the scene.

Eve Brown died in a crash at Hermiston Gait on December 18, aged 41. Photo: Facebook

Eve, who worked at Bellshill Maternity Hospital, is survived by her two young girls aged three and four.

Posting the online fundraiser on JustGiving, Chioma said: “We are desperately wanting to help the family as they come to terms with the devastating and tragic loss of their mum, sister and daughter. The family would be more than grateful and appreciative of any help in the form of toys, clothes, food or any donations at all. I know times are tough, especially more so at this time of year but if anyone can help it will all be appreciated.”