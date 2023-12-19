Edinburgh M8 crash: Woman, 41, dies at scene of lorry and car crash at Hermiston Gait in Edinburgh
A woman has died after her car was involved in a crash with a lorry on the M8 near Hermiston Gait.
Emergency services rushed to the scene near Junction 1 on the major road at around 9.10am on Monday, December 18 following reports of a Kia Sorento having collided with an HGV. The driver of the Kia, a 41-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The road was closed for several hours whilst officers carried out investigations into the incident and reopened at 6.35pm. Road Policing Officers in Edinburgh are now appealing for information following the fatal road crash yesterday and have asked anyone with information to get in touch.
Road Policing Sergeant Jill Kirkpatrick said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who died. Enquiries into the circumstances of this collision are ongoing, and I would ask anyone who was on the motorway at the time and may have seen the crash, to please contact us.” Sergeant Kirkpatrick added: "I would also appeal to anyone with dash-cams or recording equipment to check their footage for anything that could assist us.”
Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0761 of December 18.