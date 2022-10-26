If you are looking for a change of scenery either alone, or with friends or family, that isn’t too far to get to, then check out these great places to visit within 30 minutes from the Capital.
1. Rosslyn Chapel
Attracting visitors from around the world since this Midlothian chapel featured in the Da Vinci Code book and film, this attraction is only a short bus journey from the capital. Often described as a 'treasure in stone', practically every surface inside and outside this unique building is carved in an outstanding display of craftsmanship, including angels, Green Men and the famous Apprentice Pillar.
2. Dalkeith Country Park
Dalkeith Country Park features regular attractions including Fort Douglas Adventure Park for the kids and Restoration Yard’s Tuscan-inspired courtyard, where you can eat in the award-winning restaurant The Kitchen, or shop happy in The Store. The park also hosts events throughout the year including the 80s music festival Let's Rock every summer and the Spectacle of Light event held in December. Or for a more relaxing day why not enjoy a nature trail or a spot of fishing? Photo by Joe Gilhooley.
3. South Queensferry
There are lots to do in South Queensferry, just a short journey from the Capital. As well as marveling at the Forth bridges, you could enjoy the small town's cafe's, restaurants and shops through the cobbled town centre streets or head to Port Edgar (pictured) where you can enjoy sailing, racing, watersports or touring the Firth.
4. Vogrie Country Park
This Midlothian park near Gorebridge features a Victorian baronial manor house in parkland estate with woodland walks, an outdoor play area and a golf course. There is also horse riding, a miniature railway and orienteering.
