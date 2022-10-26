2. Dalkeith Country Park

Dalkeith Country Park features regular attractions including Fort Douglas Adventure Park for the kids and Restoration Yard’s Tuscan-inspired courtyard, where you can eat in the award-winning restaurant The Kitchen, or shop happy in The Store. The park also hosts events throughout the year including the 80s music festival Let's Rock every summer and the Spectacle of Light event held in December. Or for a more relaxing day why not enjoy a nature trail or a spot of fishing? Photo by Joe Gilhooley.

