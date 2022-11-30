Edinburgh rescue dogs Peter, Hector, Roxie and Lola

Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home (EDCH) has admitted it could be “on its knees” this winter, with soaring energy bills and plenty of little mouths to feed. And, over the past 12 months, the number of animals the rescue is having to look after has soared as pet owners struggle with the cost of living.

At the Edinburgh Evening News, we want to help out in whatever way we can to support this 140-year-old Edinburgh institution. We encourage our readers to donate if they can to the charity.

And, we’ve put together a selection of the dogs who most desperately need a new home at EDCH right now. Have a look at these adorable four-legged friends and see if they could become your new companion.

Peter

Loveable Peter is an 11-year-old lurcher who is looking for an experienced owner who has some knowledge of dog reactivity. He can get overwhelmed in busier environments so needs a quiet home with a private garden, and an owner who will make sure he doesn’t get stressed unnecessarily. He would prefer to have company for most of the day and needs an adult only home where he will be the only pet.

Peter is a lovely old boy who deserves to spend his golden years in a loving home where he can chill out and relax. He can be affectionate and cuddly, and even thinks he should be a lap dog at times. He has his excitable moments and does sometimes love his soft toys into literal pieces, but he more often likes to spend time enjoying a comfy and quiet spot.

He enjoys shorter walks, but likes plenty of them, and likes sniffing around in our paddock whenever he can. Peter can be reactive around other dogs and needs to wear a muzzle when he is out on a walk because of this, so he would benefit by having an owner who has some experience with dog reactivity.

Roxie

Roxie the four-year-old American bulldog is an affectionate but nervous wee girl. She is wary around new people, men in particular, and she has also shown guarding behaviour in the past, so she really needs a dedicated and understanding owner who can help her work on these issues.

She is very affectionate around people that she knows, and loves getting cuddles and made a fuss of. She is a playful girl who loves having fun with her toys, especially enjoying chasing after a ball. She requires longer walks and loves walking along the beach, she also enjoys running around in our enclosed paddock area. She is happy to walk with other dogs around but doesn’t want to live with one. Roxie has had some health issues, more information will be given to successful applicants.

She is looking for an experienced dog owner who is prepared to work with a professional trainer. She needs to be the only pet in a home without children and needs a main door home with direct access into a secure and private garden which is not shared with neighbours.

Hector

Hector is a four-year-old sassy but sweet terrier cross. He has bucket loadsof personality and is a very smart boy who loves learning new trucks - especially when he gets a tasty treat as a reward.

He loves to play fetch with a squeaky tennis ball and will let you know if you’re not throwing fast enough. Hector is very affectionate and likes to spend time with the people he knows. He does get stressed when left alone, so will need an owner who is willing to help him overcome this and gradually learn how to comfortably spend time alone. His new owner will also need to work on and manage his reactivity when he is out and about.

Hector is looking for an experienced owner who has a good understanding of dog reactivity. He would like to have company for most of the day and would be better suited to a main door home. He needs to be the only pet in a home without children, and would suit living in a quieter area.

Lola

Lola is a seven-year-old German Shepherd who is happy and sweet natured. She is very affectionate so is sure to make a wonderful companion. She is a very playful girl who loves having fun with her soft toys. Lola doesn’t get on with other dogs, after being attacked in the past, so she does not want to be around other dogs.

Lola enjoys getting out for regular short walks and would like her own garden so she can enjoy a safe outdoor space. Lola suffers from hip dysplasia so needs an understanding owner who can continue to manage this, more information will be given to successful applicants.

She is looking for an experienced dog owner who ideally has knowledge of dog reactivity. She would like a main door home with a private garden where she can enjoy a space away from other dogs. She would like to be the only pet in her home but may suit living with dog savvy kids aged 12 or more.