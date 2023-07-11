News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh dogs for adoption: 10 rescue dogs at Dogs Trust West Calder who need a new home

These Edinburgh rescue dogs are searching for a new home at Dogs Trust West Calder
Ginny Sanderson
By Ginny Sanderson
Published 11th Jul 2023, 16:40 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 16:45 BST

These adorable rescue dogs are looking for a second chance at Dogs Trust West Calder. Rescuers at the shelter near Edinburgh have described each canine’s personality, and the ideal owner who would give them the best loving home they truly deserve. If you are interested in adopting any of these animals, or want to support the charity, visit Dogs Trust West Calder’s website or call 0303 003 0000.

Pepper is a four-year-old French Bulldog. Pepper is a sensitive girl who loves spending time with her human best friend, she can find meeting new people overwhelming and needs time and patience to build a trusting relationship before she can feel happy in your company. She is full of fun, loves the garden and at the end of a busy day playing or exploring she loves nothing more than snoozing under the covers in her cosy bed. Photo: Dogs Trust

Miss Vee is a beautiful two-year-old Border Collie.  She loves to spend time zooming around her garden or playing football, if she isn’t scoring points, she is being the best goalkeeper.  She isn’t looking for a lot of friends, just a few a few special friends who understand she takes time to build up trust and gain confidence around her people. Once Miss Vee has a trusting bond with you, she is very loving, affectionate, and super snuggly. Photo: Dogs Trust

Rory is a six-year-old Crossbreed.  Rory is an incredible boy who has had an unsettled past but despite this, he still has a real zest for life.  He is full of fun and is always making his people laugh or smile. He can be worried by strangers and takes time getting to know new people, however after a little time, he easily becomes your friend, and you won’t be able to resist falling in love with this larger-than-life character. He loves the garden, if he isn’t playing with his toys, you will find him resting in a sunspot. Rory can act like the class clown but underneath it all he is very sweet and loving. Photo: Dogs Trust

Cassie is a five-year-old Rottie cross. Cassie loves spending time with her favourite people and there is no doubt you will have lots of fun and laughter in her company.  Cassie is very playful and likes to get all her toys out while she decides which one to play with, however she always helps you tidy up by putting them back in her toy box. Cassie is uncomfortable around other dogs and needs to walk in areas where you are unlikely to meet other dogs outside. Cassie is the full package, she is affectionate and gives the best cuddles, she is a big foodie and does loads of tricks and she is full of fun and always keeps you entertained. There is never a dull moment with this girl around. Photo: Dogs Trust

