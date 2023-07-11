4 . Cassie

Cassie is a five-year-old Rottie cross. Cassie loves spending time with her favourite people and there is no doubt you will have lots of fun and laughter in her company. Cassie is very playful and likes to get all her toys out while she decides which one to play with, however she always helps you tidy up by putting them back in her toy box. Cassie is uncomfortable around other dogs and needs to walk in areas where you are unlikely to meet other dogs outside. Cassie is the full package, she is affectionate and gives the best cuddles, she is a big foodie and does loads of tricks and she is full of fun and always keeps you entertained. There is never a dull moment with this girl around. Photo: Dogs Trust