As the cost of living crisis continues to bite, many owners are being forced to give up their beloved pets. Which means animal shelters like Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home are busier than ever. If you are looking for a rewarding companion who will love you unconditionally, these are the dogs currently available for adoption at Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home. If you are interested in meeting one of them, contact the rescue on 0131 669 5331 or visit the website. And if you’re not able to adopt, you can also support the charity by donating dog food or fundraising for them.
1. Becky
Seven-year-old staffie cross Becky is a very sweet and friendly girl who loves meeting new people. She has lots of energy and enjoys long walks, especially at the beach where she loves playing in the water. She is very playful and loves to chase after a tennis ball. Becky is good with other dogs and enjoys meeting doggy friends for a walk, but prefers to go back to her own space so would like to be the only dog in her home. Becky is looking for an active owner who has a home with a garden. She may suit living with children aged 12 or more. Photo: EDCH
2. Lennon
One-year-old German shepherd and rottweiler cross Lennon is is a lovely big boy who is very sweet and affectionate. He is a big strong boy so needs an owner who is confident in handling larger breeds. He needs to continue to work on his socialisation and training, so needs an owner who is prepared to work on this with him. Lennon is an energetic boy who needs long walks and would like to go running or hill walking, he also needs lots of enrichment and would enjoy doing scent work. He may suit living with dog savvy children aged 12 or more, but needs to be the only pet in his home. Photo: EDCH
3. Angus
Two-year-old Jack russell collie cross Angus is a cheeky boy who has bags of personality. He is a very smart dog who loves his training sessions and has lots of potential. He is sweet and super affectionate with people who he trusts, but prefers minimal handling from people until he gets to know them properly. He can be wary around new people and other dogs, and can be reactive if feeling anxious, so he will need to work on this more with his new owner. Angus is looking for an experienced owner who has knowledge of managing a dog who can be reactive. He needs to be the only pet in a home where he won’t have contact with children. Photo: EDCH
4. Graham
Five year-old lurcher Graham is a very sweet and loving boy who unfortunately gets easily overwhelmed when he starts to feel anxious. He needs an understanding owner who lives in a quiet area and can walk him in quiet spaces away from traffic. He is not keen on other dogs so will need to have space away from them while he learns to overcome his fears. Graham has been working hard on his training, and has the potential to be a very rewarding and loyal pet for the right owner. He lots of energy, so enjoys exercising, and loves playing with his toys, having enrichment time, and learning new tricks. He is looking for a dedicated and experienced owner who has had large dogs in the past, and is willing to work on his training with the help of a recommended trainer. Photo: EDCH