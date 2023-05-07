4 . Graham

Five year-old lurcher Graham is a very sweet and loving boy who unfortunately gets easily overwhelmed when he starts to feel anxious. He needs an understanding owner who lives in a quiet area and can walk him in quiet spaces away from traffic. He is not keen on other dogs so will need to have space away from them while he learns to overcome his fears. Graham has been working hard on his training, and has the potential to be a very rewarding and loyal pet for the right owner. He lots of energy, so enjoys exercising, and loves playing with his toys, having enrichment time, and learning new tricks. He is looking for a dedicated and experienced owner who has had large dogs in the past, and is willing to work on his training with the help of a recommended trainer. Photo: EDCH