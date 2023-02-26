The “sweet” and “affectionate” Oreo is up for adoption at Dogs Trust West Calder. This gorgeous one-year-old pup loves to make new friends both human and four legged. She is an active girl who loves to run around in the garden where she can burn off energy and explore her surroundings.

The youngster also loves to play, especially with her favourite bouncy ball or squeaky bone. Oreo is looking to be the only pet in her forever home with owners who are at home most of the day and enjoy going on walking adventures as much as she does. She is house-trained and enjoys travelling in the car. Adopters who will continue with her training and teach her life skills would be perfect for Oreo.

If you think you could provide a home for Oreo or any of the 50 dogs currently available for rehoming, contact the West Calder Rehoming Centre on 01506 873459. You can also follow Dogs Trust West Calder on Twitter @DT_WestCalder and Instagram @dogstrust_westcalder.