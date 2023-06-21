News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh dogs for adoption: Dogs Trust West Calder rescue dog Louie the lurcher needs a new home

Edinburgh rescue dog of the week is Louie the adorable lurcher
By Finlay Fife
Published 21st Jun 2023, 15:33 BST- 2 min read

Dogs Trust West Calder presents to you Louie Longlegs, an affectionate, eight-year-old Lurcher who is eagerly waiting to find a forever home.

With his lively limbs and remarkable stature, Louie gracefully commands attention everywhere he goes, and truly flourishes whilst surrounded by those willing to shower him with love and affection. Louie is a house-trained dog who is happy to be left alone for short spells. He is always up for an adventure in the car, he thrives on human companionship, and having someone at home for most of the day would ensure that he is a happy and content boy.

He loves his leisurely walks in woodland areas where he is free to investigate and explore, and a garden where Louie could play with his beloved squeaky pheasant toy would be a dream come true. Louie could live in a household with children over the age of 16, and, although he is a friendly boy, he would prefer to be the sole dog of the household. Louie’s loving personality coupled with his heart of gold makes him the perfect companion for one lucky family.

Edinburgh rescue dog Louie the lurcher is waiting for his forever home at Dogs Trust West CalderEdinburgh rescue dog Louie the lurcher is waiting for his forever home at Dogs Trust West Calder
If you believe you could provide a loving home for Louie or any of the 50 wonderful dogs currently available for rehoming, please contact the West Calder Rehoming Centre on 01506 873459. You can also follow Dogs Trust West Calder on Twitter: @DT_WestCalder, and Instagram: @dogstrust_westcalder.

You can meet Dogs Trust West Calder for a chat about fostering and rehoming at its ‘Thank Dog It’s Fostering Friday’ event on Friday, August 11 from 2pm-3pm in the West Calder Centre.

