Dogs Trust West Calder presents to you Louie Longlegs, an affectionate, eight-year-old Lurcher who is eagerly waiting to find a forever home.

With his lively limbs and remarkable stature, Louie gracefully commands attention everywhere he goes, and truly flourishes whilst surrounded by those willing to shower him with love and affection. Louie is a house-trained dog who is happy to be left alone for short spells. He is always up for an adventure in the car, he thrives on human companionship, and having someone at home for most of the day would ensure that he is a happy and content boy.

He loves his leisurely walks in woodland areas where he is free to investigate and explore, and a garden where Louie could play with his beloved squeaky pheasant toy would be a dream come true. Louie could live in a household with children over the age of 16, and, although he is a friendly boy, he would prefer to be the sole dog of the household. Louie’s loving personality coupled with his heart of gold makes him the perfect companion for one lucky family.

If you believe you could provide a loving home for Louie or any of the 50 wonderful dogs currently available for rehoming, please contact the West Calder Rehoming Centre on 01506 873459. You can also follow Dogs Trust West Calder on Twitter: @DT_WestCalder, and Instagram: @dogstrust_westcalder.