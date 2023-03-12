Edinburgh rescue dog Leo is waiting for his forever home at Dogs Trust West Calder.

An affectionate, playful, and clever rescue dog is sure to bring endless joy to one lucky household. Leo the Lurcher cross is waiting for his forever home at Dogs Trust West Calder. The five-year-old pup loves spending time with people, and is eager to learn. He is looking for active owners who have experience of owning larger dogs and can keep up with his energy levels.

Leo is an energetic boy who is sure to bring fun into his new family's life with his lively nature and playful spirit. Dogs Trust says Leo can live with children aged 16 and over, and he requires to be the only pet in his home. As he is very people-orientated, Leo is looking for company for a lot of the day.

This dog enjoys going for long walks in quiet areas where he can roam to his heart’s content without any distractions. Once back home, Leo enjoys a post-walk snooze beside his owner and is partial to a belly rub. He would love a garden where he can spend time off lead and keep busy by playing games like fetch.