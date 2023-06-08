A young dog who had a difficult start to life is seeking caring owners in Edinburgh.

Simon, a six-month-old Bulldog cross, was abandoned in Wester Hailes, where he was tied to a bench, next to a bag of his belongings. The pup was found by a member of the public, before being taken to Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home. “The circumstances in which he was found were horrific,” said Derek Stewart-Brown, head of PR at the rescue home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Derek, the canine was “very nervous and anxious” when he first came to the rescue centre. However, staff have been working with him, and he is now ready to find a permanent home.

Six-month old pup Simon is looking for a forever home in Edinburgh.

After only a month at Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home, Simon has become a “firm favourite” with staff. "He’s a unique little character,” Derek said. While the puppy still has nervous tendencies, staff said that when he is around people he knows, his “cheeky personality shines through”. They added: “You will see what an adorable boy he really is.”

According to staff, Simon needs a “special home to suit his needs”. He must be rehomed to an experienced dog owner, with a main door home which has a private and secure garden. The Bulldog cross needs to be the only pet in the home, but he could potentially live with “dog savvy teens who understand that he needs lots of space”. Staff at the home said: “With the right training and understanding, this amazing boy can grow into a wonderful companion.”

For more information about adopting Simon, visit the Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home website.