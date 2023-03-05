A playful and affectionate young dog is hoping to find his perfect match at Dogs Trust West Calder. Jack the Border Collie is eager to earn new tricks and loves spending time outdoors with his loved ones.

The three-year-old pup is looking for active owners who can keep up with his fun energy and provide him with plenty of exercise and adventure. He would love to have a garden where he can spend time off lead and keep himself busy, playing games or catching his ball. Dogs Trust says Jack is a well-behaved boy who is sure to bring endless joy and fun into his new family's life with his affectionate nature and playful spirit.

He can live with children aged 16 and over and would like to be the only pet in the home. Jack enjoys going for long walks on the beach or in quiet woodlands where he can dip his toes in the water or investigate the leaves and shrubbery. He would like new owners who have owned Collie types before and who can dedicate time to building a trusting bond with him.

Jack the Border Collie is looking to be adopted from Dogs Trust West Calder

If you think you could provide a home for Jack, or any of the 50 dogs currently available for rehoming, contact the West Calder Rehoming Centre on 01506 873459. You can also follow Dogs Trust West Calder on Twitter @DT_WestCalder and Instagram @dogstrust_westcalder.

For those who would like to chat about being a potential foster carer for rescue dogs, there is a ‘Thank Dog It’s Fostering Friday’ event being held in Friday, March 17, at 2pm-3.30pm in the dog-friendly Crannog Café, in High Street, Linlithgow. Dogs Trust West Calder is currently seeking new foster carers across the whole of the Lothians and Scottish Borders. If you could open your home to a dog in need, email [email protected] for more information on how to do so.

