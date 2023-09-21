4 . Museum on the Mound

Part of the Bank of Scotland head office at The Mound, the museum is about the rich and varied history of money and the banks and brands that make up Lloyds Banking Group. It's a rare chance to see artefacts not normally on display in a pop-up exhibition at the museum. From the long-forgotten giveaways that came with a childhood bank account to treasured items awarded to bank staff, learn about the stories behind many objects which have never been on display in the museum before. And there will be range of activities will also be available for the whole family, from activity sheets and handling tables, to a chance to strike your own coin. Open: Saturday, September 23, 1pm - 5pm Photo: Scottish Civic Trust