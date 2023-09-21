Blacksmiths, churches, libraries, laboratories and the Royal Observatory are among the buildings throwing open their doors to the public.
There’s a wide variety of buildings across Edinburgh offering people a glimpse behind the scenes and a chance to learn more about their history as part of Doors Open Days.
This weekend, September 23-24, 2023, sees scores of places in the Capital take part in the annual opportunity for the public to discover a whole lot more about buildings they may often pass but never venture into.
Among the sites highlighted in this selection of 21 buildings which feature in the programme are artist studios which have taken shape in a former financial building, a church which was designed as Portobello’s very first town hall, the world’s most sophisticated ocean wave testing tank, the US Consulate General and Edinburgh University’s Genome Foundry as well as famous Edinburgh buildings like Stewart’s Melville College and the Royal Observatory.
For some of the venues, visitors must book in advance. Some are open both Saturday and Sunday, others just on one of the days. All Doors Open Days events and activities are free. Have a look and see where you fancy dropping in.
1. Ashworth Laboratories, King's Buildings
Edinburgh University's Ashworth Labs at King's Buildings in Blackford were built in the late 1920s to house the university's zoology department. (Note the beautiful stone animal plaques on the exterior.) Now they are part of the ever-expanding School of Biological Sciences at the university. On Doors Open Day the labs will have exhibits, interactive displays and tours of the University’s Natural History collections. Open: Saturday, September 23, 10am - 4pm. Photo: Scottish Civic Trust
2. National Library of Scotland, Causewayside
The National Library of Scotland's building at Causewayside is an iconic piece of modern architecture, which was purpose built to house the library’s collections, ranging from manuscripts, printed books, newspapers and magazines to sound and film collections, maps and more. There will be guided behind-the-scenes tours of the Causewayside Building by friendly and knowledgeable staff and a rare chance to discover the range of activities that take place at Causewayside. Booking via Eventbrite. Open: Saturday, September 23, noon - 4pm. Tours at noon, 1.15pm, 2.30pm, and 3.45pm. Photo: Scottish Civic Trust
3. Outer Spaces Artist Residents, Henderson Row
Outer Spaces is a charity collaborating with artists, art collectives, organisations, and commercial property owners, to occupy and activate the nation’s empty commercial spaces. This is a unique opportunity to take a behind-the-scenes peek of the former Royal London building in Henderson Row, which is currently being occupied by over 50 multi-disciplinary artists. The open studio event is an opportunity to see real artists at work and find out how they utilise and reanimate empty buildings in Edinburgh. Open: Saturday, September 23, noon - 5pm. Photo: Ceri Hughes
4. Museum on the Mound
Part of the Bank of Scotland head office at The Mound, the museum is about the rich and varied history of money and the banks and brands that make up Lloyds Banking Group. It's a rare chance to see artefacts not normally on display in a pop-up exhibition at the museum. From the long-forgotten giveaways that came with a childhood bank account to treasured items awarded to bank staff, learn about the stories behind many objects which have never been on display in the museum before.
And there will be range of activities will also be available for the whole family, from activity sheets and handling tables, to a chance to strike your own coin.
Open: Saturday, September 23, 1pm - 5pm Photo: Scottish Civic Trust