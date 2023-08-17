The Underground Donut Tour has officially launched in Edinburgh, giving you the chance to enjoy tasty doughnuts while learning about the history of each tasty location you visit.

The Underground Donut Tour has been running for eight years across the US, Canada, Ireland, and the UK, including in Chicago, Philadelphia, New York City, Portland, Seattle, Boston, Nashville, New Orleans, Miami, London, Dublin, Toronto and Vancouver. Hosting thousands of guests from around the world and showcasing the best doughnuts each city has to offer.

Walking between four of the best doughnut shops in Edinburgh, this new tour explores the history of each location, along with many local sights, sounds, and tastes of the area. The tour starts in the shadow of Edinburgh Castle and takes in Victoria Street, the Royal Mile, the Scott Monument, Princes Street and much more. Not to mention, some delicious doughnuts.

Some of the amazing donuts you can try on the Edinburgh Underground Donut Tour.

Jeff Woelker, founder of the tour, said: "Edinburgh is such a magical city with so much rich heritage and history. We immediately fell in love with the idea of opening a doughnut tour here and it's been on our list for a long time. Finally, it's happening.”

The Edinburgh tours began on Friday, August 11, and run all year-round. Tours run numerous times a day, with availability and tickets available on the Underground Donut Tour website.