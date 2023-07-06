Edinburgh residents have a chance to visit one of the Capital’s star attractions for free next week after Edinburgh Dungeon announced the launch of their upcoming summer show.

The underground venue, which has terrified and enthralled visitors for the last 23 years, is offering free entry to all guests who say the words ‘we’re here to capture the castle’ in a move to celebrate the launch of its latest show, Capture the Castle.

Edinburgh Dungeon’s latest interactive experience takes visitors all the way back to 1341, to a time when a troubled relationship between the English and the Scots remains prevalent in society. Whoever dares to visit the dark depths of the dungeon this summer will be tasked with recapturing the castle and joining the rebellion to reunite Scotland through an interactive live show.

Guests can gain free entry to Edinburgh Dungeon by reciting a special phrase

It will be packed with gags and gizmos, which take the Scots’ newest recruits back to the heart of the 14th century. To gain free access to the attraction, all guests have to do is utter the phrase when purchasing their ticket on the first day of the show’s launch.

Simon Beattie, general manager of Edinburgh Dungeon, said: “We’re so excited to launch our new summer show. We thought what better way to celebrate the new experience, which takes people back to the period shortly after the Great Scottish Wars of Independence than giving them a freebie.” He added: “Interestingly, latest figures suggest that Scots do want to remain as part of the United Kingdom, but it’s very close, with 46% supporting independence. So, although our new show implicates a revolt against English rule, it’s all light-hearted and fun in true Dungeons fashion.”