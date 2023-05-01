An Edinburgh attraction is offering free entry to guests ahead of the King’s Coronation – if they ditch their copy of Prince Harry’s memoir.

In a bid to “honour” His Majesty by removing all ‘controversial and unwanted literature’, Edinburgh Dungeon will allow visitors to go free if they hand over the book at the ticket office. The offer will be valid on the day of King Charles III’s coronation on Saturday, May 6, in an effort to ‘Spare the new monarch his blushes’ from the revelatory book.

Simon Beattie, general manager at Edinburgh Dungeon in Market Place, said: “The Royal Family and its colourful history has always been part of our attraction’s narrative, so it was important for us to honour His Majesty on the occasion of his coronation. And what better way than by removing all controversial and unwanted literature, keeping the streets fit for our new King!”

The offer is limited to the first 75 visitors who hand over their books, in a nod to the King’s age as he takes the throne. Copies will be released post-coronation and distributed to charity shops around Edinburgh, the dungeon said.

Prince Harry made waves when he released his book, Spare, in January 2023. The candid memoir revealed intimate secrets about the 38-year-old’s experiences within the Royal Family – including his relationship with his brother William, father Charles, and his father’s relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles. Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Charles will be officially crowned as the UK’s new monarch at a ceremony in London on May 6.

