An Edinburgh woman whose home was destroyed when a fire ripped through it has said she “lost everything” in the blaze.

Louise, who did not want to give her last name, said she was devastated when she saw smoke billowing from Craigievar House on Wednesday, June 14. The hospice carer was at work when she got a call from her mum to tell her the devastating news that fire crews were battling a blaze at her home. And as she pulled up in a taxi, Louise said her heart sank.

“When I got there I saw all these fire engines and the smoke,” said the 51-year-old. “It was so scary and sad. It’s awful. My heart sank. There’s nothing left of the flat even the ceiling is gone. It’s a horrible feeling to know that I have lost everything.

Lee Greenan set up a fundraiser for Edinburgh residents affected by the East Craigs fire

"Things I can’t replace like boxes of photos, special birthday cards, sentimental things like letters and books I’d collected. I was in a hotel but am in another flat now with some furniture. The only clothes I have are the ones I have on my back. The same things I was wearing the day of the fire.”

Residents who live in the block, including families, have been displaced to temporary accommodation and many are left wondering what their next steps will be.

Louise added: “Ten years I was in the block and I was happy there. I can’t stop thinking about everyone. I’ve got pals still in hotels and they just don’t know if or when they will get a place. I’m lucky to have friends and family and a pal nearby at the new flat. It’s hard going just now and I can’t help but feel so lost. I hope to get back to work soon, it will help to take my mind off things. It’s such a great community. People came into the pub on the day it happened to help us. Everyone has been amazing.”

Lee Greenan was among those helping residents who sought shelter in the Mid Yoken pub in the aftermath of the fire. Lee, 43, and his partner have now set up a JustGiving page which has topped £3,000, thanks to donations from more than 90 people.

The dad-of-two, whose 11-year-old stepson attends the nearby East Craigs Primary School, had been worried when he first heard that the school had also been evacuated. And he said that, when he saw how distressed people were, he wanted to do more to help.

The plumbers merchant said he has been overwhelmed by the support shown to those affected. He said one local shop owner donated £500.

"Folk came into the pub after the fire. They were so distressed. It hit me how much they had lost,” said Lee. “Some are now in hotels and others have been given a house, some are with family but it could be a while before they get back into their homes.

"Some have lost everything as they didn’t have insurance. One woman I know in her fifties was offered a place at a homeless unit. It’s not the best place for her. Something needs to be done for these folk. Even if people can spare just a tenner. Little things can make all the difference. The main thing is that people feel supported and know that the local community are around and there to help out.”