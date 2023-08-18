Belhaven has created the fun mini-golf course next to their pop-up bar in Edinburgh city centre

Edinburgh Festival-goers are being challenged to bring their A-game to a new mini-golf course on The Mound.

Belhaven Brewery has created the fun course next to their festival pop-up bar, and any customers who purchase a beer can access a grassy games enclosure next door, where they can take on two mini-golf holes.

Both are inspired by Belhaven’s home just down the coast from the festival city in Dunbar – where you’re never far away from a world class golf course.

First up is The Chimney: inspired by Belhaven’s famous malting chimneys at its historic brewery site and a tough obstacle for even the most confident golfers; and secondly there’s The Bridge To Nowhere, modelled on the legendary landmark that sits mysteriously in the waters of Belhaven Bay.

Belhaven brand manager Fiona Matheson revealed that the brewery team has been first to get into the swing of Fringe festivities and try out the two holes – and can confirm that they’re not as easy as they look.

She said: “At Belhaven we believe that the best times are the ones we share together, especially having a lot of fun with friends at the Fringe this year. And what could be more fun than a few beers and a little putting challenge?

“Whether you’ve never picked up a putter before, or you consider yourself a bit of pro, show us your best by taking on The Chimney and The Bridge to Nowhere over the next few weeks.”

Belhaven’s mini-golf is open to customers at the Belhaven Bar On The Mound, and can be accessed by picking up a putter and ball from the bar team before heading to the green. And whether you sink a hole in one or not, every customer who takes on the challenge will score with Belhaven, receiving a 20%

discount on Belhaven beers at the brewer’s online shop until September 7, plus 20% off in the brewery shop at the Belhaven Visitor Centre Shop in Dunbar.

To add to the celebrations, Belhaven Brewery is also running a special ‘pub trail' to mark this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe with a Walking Tour of 12 of its pubs and the Belhaven Bar On The Mound. To get involved with the tour go the website and download the map.