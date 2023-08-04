The picture-postcard beautiful city of Edinburgh has provided the backdrop to some amazing films over the years, with Danny Boyle's big-screen adaptation of Trainspotting perhaps the best known.
But Trainspotting and its sequel, T2, are far from being the only big-budget films shot in Scotland’s capital city over the years.
1. Sunshine on Leith (2013)
The feel-good musical based on the songs of The Proclaimers showcases Edinburgh in the summer, and was a big hit with audiences and critics alike. Photo: Unknown
2. The Angel's Share (2012)
Ken Loach's film sees a young father rebuild his life after learning how whisky is distilled. A pivotal scene takes place at a tasting event at the Caledonian Hotel. Photo: Ian Rutherford
3. The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie (1969)
Based on the novel by Muriel Sparks, this iconic film stars a young Maggie Smith as Miss Jean Brodie - and was shot on location at Edinburgh Academy. Photo: Unknown
4. Avengers: Infinity War (2018)
Shooting this two-billion dollar blockbuster transformed the Royal Mile each night for two weeks into a film set. Photo: Andrew Milligan