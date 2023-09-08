News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
Take a look through our photo gallery to see the best garden centre in and around Edinburgh, including Dobbies, pictured here.Take a look through our photo gallery to see the best garden centre in and around Edinburgh, including Dobbies, pictured here.
Take a look through our photo gallery to see the best garden centre in and around Edinburgh, including Dobbies, pictured here.

Edinburgh garden centres: 9 photos of the best garden centres to visit across Edinburgh, including Dobbies

If you're green-fingered, Edinburgh and the surrounding area has plenty of great garden centres to visit.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 28th May 2020, 12:30 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 14:24 BST

As the splendid weather continues into September, why not take this chance to get outside and transform your own green space into a vibrant garden paradise?

Whether you're into herbs, shrubs, potted plants, or even garden furniture, Edinburgh and the Lothians has a fantastic selection of garden centres that cater to all your gardening needs.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see some of the best garden centres in the area, according to customer ratings on Google.

Find grow urban. at 92 Grove St, Edinburgh EH3 8AP

1. grow urban. (Rating: 5)

Find grow urban. at 92 Grove St, Edinburgh EH3 8AP Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Find R & B Nursery at Melville Nurseries, Lasswade EH18 1AZ

2. R & B Nursery (Rating: 5)

Find R & B Nursery at Melville Nurseries, Lasswade EH18 1AZ Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Find Dobbies Garden Centre at Melville Nursery, Lasswade, Edinburgh EH18 1AZ

3. Dobbies Garden Centre (Rating: 4)

Find Dobbies Garden Centre at Melville Nursery, Lasswade, Edinburgh EH18 1AZ Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Find Damhead Nursery at Damhead Farm, Lothianburn, Seafield Moor Rd, Edinburgh EH10 7DZ

4. Damhead Nursery (Rating: 4.4)

Find Damhead Nursery at Damhead Farm, Lothianburn, Seafield Moor Rd, Edinburgh EH10 7DZ Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghDobbiesGoogleLothians