If you're green-fingered, Edinburgh and the surrounding area has plenty of great garden centres to visit.

As the splendid weather continues into September, why not take this chance to get outside and transform your own green space into a vibrant garden paradise?

Whether you're into herbs, shrubs, potted plants, or even garden furniture, Edinburgh and the Lothians has a fantastic selection of garden centres that cater to all your gardening needs.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see some of the best garden centres in the area, according to customer ratings on Google.

1 . grow urban. (Rating: 5) Find grow urban. at 92 Grove St, Edinburgh EH3 8AP

2 . R & B Nursery (Rating: 5) Find R & B Nursery at Melville Nurseries, Lasswade EH18 1AZ

3 . Dobbies Garden Centre (Rating: 4) Find Dobbies Garden Centre at Melville Nursery, Lasswade, Edinburgh EH18 1AZ

4 . Damhead Nursery (Rating: 4.4) Find Damhead Nursery at Damhead Farm, Lothianburn, Seafield Moor Rd, Edinburgh EH10 7DZ