With the February half-term holiday week starting today, most parents and carers will be looking for somewhere to take the kids for something to eat, so we’ve looked at where you can do that for free in Edinburgh while the schools are off.

There are a variety of different eateries in the Capital, covering all ranges of food, offering free meals for school age children this week.

Japanese cuisine

Eateries across the Capital are offering free meals for children over the February holidays

Yo! on Princess Street, where Japanese dishes are taken from the belt or ordered from the open kitchen, is letting kids eat free all day when dining with a full-paying adult (minimum £10 spend). A statement on the restaurant chain’s website says: “While you enjoy your sushi and Japanese hot favourites, your little ones can tuck into one of our kiddo bento boxes absolutely FREE!”

A maximum of three kids per booking can eat for free. Offer valid February 13-24.

Pub grub breakfast

Table Table at Melville Dykes Road, Dalkeith is offering the best way possible to start a day during the February week holiday, with two kids under 16 eating for free with every adult breakfast purchased (£9.99).

Cafe snacks

The Queen Street aparthotel Native’s plush cafe and bar Counter is offering free food for kids this February week holiday from Monday to Thursday, 7.30am – 2pm. A statement on the Native website said: “Our kid’s menu hosts all-time favourites, leaving your little ones ready for a day of exploring.”

The offer is valid with an adult spending £10 or over, available for kids aged 10 and under.

Supermarket offer

In Morrisons cafes across Edinburgh kids can eat for free all day every day, when you buy an adult meal for £4.49 or over. Kids can choose from the expansive children's menu, with breakfast also available. The supermarket has six stores in the Capital, at the Gyle, Moredun, Hunter’s Tryst, Granton, Ferry Road and Portobello Road.

Garden centre

The Dobbies Edinburgh store at Lasswade is offering free food for the little ones at its popular cafe this February week school holiday. Purchase an adults meal and your kid can eat for free at Dobbies. The meal includes their kids lunch menu or pick ‘n’ mix’ meal, plus a drink. Available daily from 12 noon.

Greek delights

Visit The Real Greek in the St James Quarter this half-term and you’ll get a free kids' meal when an adult spends a minimum of £10 on their food. The offer includes a children’s meal from the kids' menu (mezze or souvlaki wrap), plus a drink and ice cream or sorbet for dessert. Kids under 12 can eat for free from Monday 13th - Sunday 26th February.

Not free but still cheap

Toby Carvery is offering kids meals for £1 from Monday to Friday this school holidays week, with kids eating for only £1 when you order an adult’s main meal for yourself. All you have to do is download the Toby app, save your voucher, and show it to staff on your next visit. This offer does not include drinks or dessert, and is valid for children under 10. There are Edinburgh Toby Carverys at Liberton and Lauriston Farm. Although the branch at St John’s Road in Corstorphine is currently closed.

Kids can also eat for just £1 with the purchase of every adult main at Bella Italia from 4-6pm on Monday-Thursday. Kids can enjoy three delicious courses and a drink for just £1. Meals are suitable for 2-11 year olds. The Italian restaurant chain has Edinburgh locations at North Bridge and Hanover Street.

Keep hunger at bay during your weekly shop at ASDA, as the supermarket chain is offering kids meals for just £1 at any time of the day in Asda Cafés, seven days a week, with no minimum adult spend required. Children aged 16 and under can access a hot or cold meal for just £1. The Kids Eat for £1 initiative is available until the end of March 2023.