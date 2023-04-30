News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh hotels: The top 10 best hotels in Edinburgh according to Tripadvisor reviews

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 30th Apr 2023, 14:47 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2023, 14:47 BST

With City of Edinburgh Council estimating that there was 169 hotels in the city in 2019, and luxury hotels appearing to be more popular than ever in the Capital, we’ve taken a look at Edinburgh’s most popular hotels according to Tripadvisor online reviews.

Some of the hotels we found were incredibly high-end, with boutique hotels appearing on the list, as well as the top two both being on water down the Shore in Leith.

Topping the list of the most popular hotels in Edinburgh, according to Tripadvisor reviews is this floating hotel at the Shore in Leith. Ocean Mist had the most five star reviews, with 126 out of 129 reviews giving the top 'excellent' rating. Rooms at this hotel start from £229. Photo: Contributed

Moored at Alexandra Dock, Fingal received 792 'excellent' reviews out of 844 Tripadvisor reviews. Fingal opened in January 2019 in the historic Port of Leith as a unique addition to Edinburgh’s hotel scene following a £5 million development. Rooms start from £350. Photo: Michael Gillen

24 Royal Terrace is situated on one of Edinburgh’s most iconic Georgian terraces. The 14-bedroom hotel backs onto Calton Hill with commanding views across to the Firth of Forth. Rooms are available from £257.564 of its 702 reviews were 'excellent'. Photo: Contirbuted

Situated in the heart of Stockbridge, The Raeburn's rooms offer a flat screen TV, a minibar, and a desk providing exceptional comfort and convenience, and guests can go online with free wifi. Rooms start at £219. Of its 1,197 reviews on Tripadvisor, 1,055 were 'excellent'. Photo: Google

