This incredible drone footage shows the full devastation following the deadly house explosion in Baberton on Friday night.

An 84-year-old man, named locally as James Smith, sadly died following the explosion at a house in Baberton Mains Avenue in Edinburgh on Friday night, with two other people taken to hospital.

Police received multiple reports following the incident at around 10.25pm on Friday, December 1. Many local residents posted on social media about hearing a loud bang. Several properties were evacuated as a precaution and the road was closed while officers investigated the cause of the deadly blast.

The house on Baberton Mains Avenue was destroyed in Friday night's deadly blast.