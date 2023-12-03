Edinburgh house explosion: Watch as dramatic drone footage shows full Baberton devastation
This incredible drone footage shows the full devastation following the deadly house explosion in Baberton on Friday night.
An 84-year-old man, named locally as James Smith, sadly died following the explosion at a house in Baberton Mains Avenue in Edinburgh on Friday night, with two other people taken to hospital.
Police received multiple reports following the incident at around 10.25pm on Friday, December 1. Many local residents posted on social media about hearing a loud bang. Several properties were evacuated as a precaution and the road was closed while officers investigated the cause of the deadly blast.
Neighbour Ross Aitchison, who was among those raced to the scene to help save the couple who were taken to hospital, set-up an online fundraiser for the couple whose house was destroyed in the blast, raising more than £20,000 in less than two days so far as the community rallies round.