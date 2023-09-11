Plans could see more than 100 homes for rent at the waterfront.

Plans to build more than 100 new homes for rent in Leith have been lodged as part of a massive regeneration of the waterfront.

If given the go-ahead proposals for the brownfield site will see a mix of build-to-rent homes, including apartments specifically for families, alongside purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) across two buildings.

In total, 120 homes for rent would be provided, including a mix of studio, one-bed, two-bed and three-bed apartments. A quarter of these will be three-bed apartments, designed for families.

Ocean Point 1 and 2 will create a 'truly mixed community'

Following public consultation property developer S Harrison Developments has submitted a planning application for the residential-led development at Ocean Point, which it says will deliver a ‘truly mixed community’.

As part of the development there will be 404 student flats beds, split between cluster accommodation and studio bedrooms.

Developers claim that there is “little student accommodation in the Leith” area and that the student flats have the potential to free-up much needed family homes locally currently occupied by students.

Commercial space/co-working and amenity space are also proposed as part of Ocean Point 2. It’s hoped the new development will also provide a boost to the local economy, amounting to some £5.3 million by residents and visitors annually. It has been estimated that 325 jobs will be created directly in the construction of the overall scheme and an estimated 60 retail and leisure jobs will be supported.

The development neighbours Ocean Terminal, is set to undergo a £100 million transformation, delivering a mixed-use development comprising residential, commercial, retail and hospitality.

Harrison has completed a number of developments across the Capital, including the Malmaison at St Andrew Square to student developments at Westfield and Gorgie and hotel development at Osborne House, Haymarket.

A spokesperson for Harrison Developments commented:

“Our proposed development, if approved, will bring much-needed homes and student accommodation to an area which is undergoing a rapid transformation, delivering a truly mixed community.

“Regenerating a current brownfield site, this development boasts excellent transport links, especially with the new tram line, and will deliver a significant investment into the local community.”