7,000 people raised money for 710 different Scottish charities today, taking part in Edinburgh's largest ever Kiltwalk

An impressive 7,000 Kiltwalkers took to the streets of Edinburgh today to fundraise for 710 different Scottish charities, making it the city’s biggest ever Kiltwalk.

There were 3,000 Kiltwalk heroes taking on the 21-mile Mighty Stride from Bingham Medway through Portobello Promenade, Leith Shore and Gypsy Brae before triumphantly crossing the finish line at Murrayfield Stadium. The Big Stroll saw 2,000 Kiltwalkers walk 15 miles from Musselburgh to the home of rugby, while 2,000 Wee Wanderers walked five miles from Gypsy Brae to meet their fellow Kiltwalkers and receive their medal at the finish line.

The Hunter Foundation underwrites Kiltwalk, and Sir Tom Hunter was at the start line and on the route to praise the walkers. Speaking about the growth of the event, he said: “The good people of Edinburgh and the east love Kiltwalk. We had 1,700 Kiltwalkers in our first Edinburgh Kiltwalk seven years ago, today we have over 7,000 heroes walking for 710 charities.

“It’s incredible and every penny raised here at the Edinburgh Kiltwalk will make such a difference to charities who really, really need a hand up, not a handout in these tough times.

“I’m proud of every single person who took part and crossed the finish line at Murrayfield, be they a Mighty Strider, a Big Stroller, or a Wee Wanderer. I am so grateful for their generosity. I’d like to say to each one of them, thank you for your Kiltwalk Kindness.”

1 . And they're off! Kiltwalk slashed the entry fee from £32 to £20 this year to make it even easier for people to help the charity they care about. This is made possible by the generosity of The Hunter Foundation underwriting Kiltwalk. Photo: Jamie Simpson Photo Sales

2 . Young and old Nine-month old Esther Addison-Onwuka with grandad Norman Fiddes at this year's Edinburgh Kiltwalk. As co-headline sponsor of Kiltwalk, Royal Bank of Scotland gave weary walkers a well-deserved rest with a giant chair installation set up in the Kiltwalk village surrounding Scottish Gas Murrayfield stadium. Photo: Ian Georgeson Photo Sales

3 . Selfie time These two kiltwalkers put themselves in the picture to raise money for charity in Edinburgh this morning. Photo: Jamie Simpson Photo Sales