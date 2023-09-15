Edinburgh will be awash with tartan on Sunday as thousands lace up their boots for the Kiltwalk.

Thousands will take to the streets of the Capital this weekend clad in tartan to help raise vital funds for Scottish charities.

Walkers will put their best foot forward on Sunday, September 17 for causes close to their hearts in the final Kiltwalk event of 2023, following ones in Aberdeen, Dundee and a sell-out event in Glasgow. Organisers say the fundraiser is back with a bang this year, with entry fees having been reduced to help people during the cost of living crisis.

Since the first Kiltwalk in 2016, £37 million has been raised and paid-out to 3,000 Scottish Charities. Thanks to 5,000 Edinburgh Kiltwalkers last year, Edinburgh Kiltwalk raised £2 million for more than 500 charities.

Sir Tom Hunter joins Kiltwalkers at the start line at Murrayfield Stadium during the Edinburgh Kiltwalk 2022 Photo: Elaine Livingstone Photography

Scottish football legend Graeme Souness joined walkers in Edinburgh in 2022 in the first live Kiltwalk to take place in the city since 2019, after virtual events were held during the pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

The walks

There are three walks taking place to suit all abilities, including the 21-mile Might Stride, the 14.7-mile Big Stroll and the five-mile Wee Wander.

The Mighty Stride is open to those over the age of 13, the Big Stroll 10+ and the Wee Wander is suitable for kids age 5 – 15. Dogs can take part too, making it a big hit with families.

The route

The Mighty Stride walkers set off from Bingham Medway and will travel onto Brunstane, Gilberstoun, Newcraighall Road, Newhailes Road and Haugh Park in Musselburgh. They will then travel along the River Esk to Portobello beach via Newbigging, Pinkie Road, Lorretto School, Fisherrow Links, Fisherrow Harbour, Musselburgh beach and Seaview Terrace.

The walk will then take them to Seafield, Links Gardens, Tolbooth Wynd and along the cycle route on Water of Leith. The route will then follow Hawthornvale, Trinity path, Lower Granton Road, Lochinvar Drive, Hesperus Crossway, West Shore Road, Gypsy Brae, Silverknowes Road, Craigleith, Russel Road and Roseburn Park before finishing up at BT Murrayfield.

The Big Stroll will start at Fisherrow Links and head towards Musselburgh, Joppa, Portobello and Leith Links. Walkers will then head to Victoria Park, along Lower Granton Road, Waterfront Avenue and Forthquarter Park. They will then go on to Gypsy Brae, Silverknowes Road, Craigleith, St George’s school, Russell Road and Roseburn Park before crossing the finish line at BT Murrayfield.

The younger walkers’ Wee Wander will start at foot of Gypsy Brae, before heading along Silverknowes Road, Craigleith, past St George’s school, Russel Road, Roseburn Place and Roseburn Park. It will also finish up at BT Murrayfield.

Timings

The Mighty Stride and the Big Stroll will set off in three waves, starting at 9am, 9.30am and 10am. The Wee Wander will also have three start times at 10am, 10.30am and 11am.

Entry fees

Registration for the event this weekend has now closed. Registration fees were reduced this year by nearly forty per cent.Organisers of the event, supported by the Hunter Foundation, slashed the entry fee by £12 to help people during the cost-of-living crisis.

Getting there

Some public transport is available on Sunday morning from the city centre to Bingham Medway. Check the Lothian Buses website for up to date information and schedules. No parking is available at Bingham Medway and walkers are advised to use the Kiltwalk bus service where possible. The drop off zone will be clearly signposted as you arrive.

The Kiltwalk bus service costs £7.50 per person and is available to book online. The Mighty Stride Kiltwalk bus departs from Murrayfield stadium, where there is some parking available.The journey takes around 20 minutes to the start site.

Some public transport is available from Murrayfield back to the city centre. Check the Edinburgh tram website for more information.

For those taking part in the Big Stroll, no parking is available around this start site. Free parking will be available in Musselburgh Racecourse Car Parks 1 & 2 on Balcarres Road which is a short 10 minute walk from the Big Stroll start line. The bookable Kiltwalk bus will take walkers back to the racecourse parking after the walk is completed. If getting dropped off by car please arrive via New Street and exit via Eskside West to avoid congestion.

After the event, The evening Kiltwalk bus service picks up from the Kiltwalk Village at Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium and drops back at Musselburgh Racecourse. Plenty parking available here in car parks 1&2.

For those taking part in the Wee Wander, some transport is available on a Sunday from the city centre to Gypsy Brae. Check the Lothian Buses website for up to date information and schedules. There is no parking available at this start site. Walkers can use the free parking available at Edinburgh College Granton Campus and will then have a 5 minute walk to start site. The Kiltwalk Bus can be booked to return to their car later in the day. Walkers arriving by car will be able to drop off on Marine Drive then walk down to the start site.

Where the money goes

As in previous years, every penny raised by Kiltwalkers will go to the charities of their choice. And this year, Gift Aid will also be released, ensuring that up to 125 per cent of all monies raised by Kiltwalkers is invested in the charities they support.