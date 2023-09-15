Now in its 10th year, the annual awards celebrate the work of inspiring individuals from Edinburgh and the Lothians

For a decade, the Edinburgh Evening News has been shining a light on heroes in the city who have consistently gone above and beyond for their communities. Our Local Hero Awards are back for the 10th year, and we’re asking you to nominate those who go the extra mile for people in Edinburgh.

The annual event, that recognises the work of unsung community heroes and shares their stories to inspire others, will see local people nominated for their life changing work across 14 categories.

People will have until September 30 to nominate their local hero with categories including Carer of the Year, Teacher of the Year, Community Champion and the Bravery Award. The highlight of the evening will be the announcement of the Edinburgh Local Hero Award – an inspiring individual chosen by a panel of judges.

Last year's winners at the Edinburgh Local Hero Awards. Photo: Lisa Ferguson

This year, Edinburgh Zoo, Forth 1, CityFibre and Eon – amongst others – will sponsor the black-tie event that takes place on December 6 at the Sheraton Grand Hotel & Spa in Edinburgh. Welcoming more than 200 attendees from across the city, guests will enjoy a welcome drink on arrival, a three-course gala dinner, entertainment and of course the awards themselves.

A spokesperson from Edinburgh Zoo said: “Edinburgh Zoo is sponsoring this fantastic awards programme in order to help shine a light on the outstanding contributions so many people make to improve their communities and the lives of others.“Alongside conservation, working with communities to broaden access to nature is at the very heart of what we do at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland because we know that people protect and value what they love and understand.”They added: “We are proud to stand alongside our communities, and encourage Edinburgh Evening News readers to nominate their Local Hero for one of these prestigious awards.”

This year’s categories are: The Edinburgh Local Hero Award, Neighbour of the Year, Community Champion, Teacher of the Year, Bravery Award, Carer of the Year, Parent or Guardian of the Year, Inspirational Young Adult, Junior Local Hero Award, Sustainable School Award, Volunteer of the Year, Sporting Hero, Fundraiser of the Year and the Music & Arts Award.

Last year’s Edinburgh Local Hero Award went to Street Assist, an organisation that offer first aid and welfare services across the city centre each weekend between 10pm and 4am. Since 2017 the project has assisted 5,300 people, saving the NHS an estimated £4.5 million in A&E visits.