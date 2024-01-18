Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A lorry was trapped on pedestrian steps trying to head down Greenside Lane earlier today after failing to realise that there is no longer any vehicle access there.

Other such incidents have been reported in recent weeks, with drivers apparently being directed by Google Maps across a cycle lane and the pavement and then down the pedestrian steps to access Greenside Lane, despite this access point clearly no longer being an option. Google has said the issue has now been resolved, with drivers now directed in the correct direction via Greenside Row.

