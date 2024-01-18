Edinburgh lorry trapped on steps after failing to notice road layout changes at Leith Street
A lorry was trapped on pedestrian steps trying to head down Greenside Lane earlier today after failing to realise that there is no longer any vehicle access there.
Other such incidents have been reported in recent weeks, with drivers apparently being directed by Google Maps across a cycle lane and the pavement and then down the pedestrian steps to access Greenside Lane, despite this access point clearly no longer being an option. Google has said the issue has now been resolved, with drivers now directed in the correct direction via Greenside Row.
Today’s incident happened at around 11.30am, Thursday, January 18, with the lorry trying to access the road down the side of the Theatre Royal bar by crossing the cycle lane and pavement there before being trapped on the steps. It appears the lorry was trying to make a delivery to a business in the area, but should have went via Greenside Row.