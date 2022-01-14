Police have confirmed that enquiries are continuing to trace both Dean and Alice who were last on December 31, 2021 and January 1, 2022.

When was Alice Byrne last seen?

Alice was last seen leaving a friend’s house in Marlborough Street, Portobello, at 10am on New Year’s Day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28-year-old had been with her family hours earlier, but left them at 2am to go to a beach party for further New Year celebrations.

Police believe Alice may have been heading towards the promenade area when she was last seen on the morning of January 1.

What was she wearing when she went missing?

CCTV footage of Alice’s last known movements show her wearing a black top, black jeans ripped at the knees and white trainers.

Edinburgh missing: Alice Byrne and Dean Conner, everything we know two weeks on from their disappearances

She has been described as white, medium sized and around 5ft 6in tall. She also has short black hair.

Alice’s family released an image of a distinctive bat tattoo on Alice’s left wrist, with a friend posting on Facebook that it would be noticeable if she were to pay for something in a shop, for example.

What do we know so far?

Police have been searching for Alice for two weeks now and issued the last update on the case on January 8.

CCTV footage of Alice’s last known movements show her wearing a black top, black jeans ripped at the knees and white trainers.

At the same time her family issued a heartbreaking appeal saying they were growing increasingly worried as it is extremely out of character for Alice not to keep in contact.

In a statement they said: “We are desperate to know where she is.

“If Alice sees this, we want her to know how much we miss her. We just want her home safe and well.

“We urge anyone who has seen Alice, or who has any information at all that might help police find her, to phone officers and pass on any information you have.”

Anyone with information on Alice Byrne should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 0647 of January 2.

Chief Inspector Kieran Dougal said that as time goes on they are becoming increasingly concerned for Alice’s safety and wellbeing.

He said: “We are aware that the beach and promenade area was busy on New Year’s morning so appeal to anyone to review photos and call if they have any information that may assist in tracing Alice.

“Officers have been speaking to local people and visiting local businesses in the area in case anyone remembers seeing Alice in the area.

“Naturally Alice’s friends and family are extremely concerned and we just want to trace her as soon as possible to ensure she is safe.”

A police drone, dogs, specialist services and officers from Police Scotland’s Marine Unit have been involved in the search.

If you have any information on Alice Byrne’s whereabouts, or anything else which could help with the search, you should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 0647 of January 2.

CCTV footage of Dean shows that shortly before he went missing he was wearing a black hooded top, black jogging bottoms and white trainers. (Picture credit: East Lothian Police/PA Wire)

Dean Conner: When was the Musselburgh man last seen?

Dean was last seen at around 5pm on Friday, December 31, in the Links Avenue area of Musselburgh, walking toward the promenade.

Police believe the 37-year-old may have left the area either walking or by bus, but he hasn’t been seen since.

What was he wearing when he was last seen?

CCTV footage of Dean shows that shortly before he went missing he was wearing a black hooded top, black jogging bottoms and white trainers.

He has been described as white and 5ft 10in in height, with dark brown or black hair.

What do we know so far about his disappearance?

The last police appeal was issued on January 6 when officers urged the public in and around Edinburgh to look out for Dean and report anything that may be useful in their search.

Sergeant Murray Legge, said: “As time passes Dean’s family grows increasingly concerned for him.

“We believe that he could have travelled outwith the area and would appeal for anyone in Edinburgh, or further afield to look out for him. He is likely to travel on foot or by bus. If you know Dean, we want to speak to you – think back, when was the last time you heard from him?"

Chief Inspector Jocelyn O’Connor previously said that extensive searches were ongoing to trace Dean. She said officers were assisted by a number of specialist police resources including the search officers and the Dive and Marine Unit.

His mother, Lorraine also appealed for Dean to get in touch with someone saying that she is worried sick and just needs to know that he is safe.

His step-father, Gary Finnie, went as far as offering £1,000 reward for any information which helps to trace him.

In a post on Facebook, Mr Finnie thanked the local communities for their concern and support, but said his “head was spinning” as Dean had still not been heard from.

He said the family are very grateful to everyone who has helped with the search and assisted with printing and distributing leaflets.

The heartbroken step-father added that “someone must know something”.

If you have any information on Dean Conner’s disappearance you should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 2238 of Friday December 31.

Are the cases related?

Following social media speculation, police confirmed on Thursday, January 6, there was no information to suggest the disappearances of Alice and Dean are linked.

Speculation mounted based primarily on the fact that the two went missing within one day of each other.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.