News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Longer lorries to be allowed on Britain’s roads under new laws
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government

Edinburgh missing: Family growing concerned for 27-year-old man who has been missing for 2 weeks

Police appeal for information to help trace 27-year-old Edinburgh man

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 10th May 2023, 13:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 13:02 BST

The family of a 27-year-old Edinburgh man who has been missing for two weeks are growing concerned for his welfare.

Police are asking the public for any information or sightings of Taylor Gray, who is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall, with short brown hair. He is known to visit Edinburgh city centre and the Grassmarket area, and has links to Glasgow. Taylor's clothing is unknown at this time.If you have any information regarding Taylor, please get in touch with the Police on 101 or, in the case of an emergency, 999 and refer to incident 3128 07/05/2023.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Edinburgh man Taylor Gray, 27, has been reported missing by his family, who are growing concerned for his welfare.Edinburgh man Taylor Gray, 27, has been reported missing by his family, who are growing concerned for his welfare.
Edinburgh man Taylor Gray, 27, has been reported missing by his family, who are growing concerned for his welfare.