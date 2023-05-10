Police are asking the public for any information or sightings of Taylor Gray, who is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall, with short brown hair. He is known to visit Edinburgh city centre and the Grassmarket area, and has links to Glasgow. Taylor's clothing is unknown at this time.If you have any information regarding Taylor, please get in touch with the Police on 101 or, in the case of an emergency, 999 and refer to incident 3128 07/05/2023.