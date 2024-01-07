Edinburgh missing: Missing 13-year-old boy last seen in Leith found safe and well
Public thanked for helping to find missing Edinburgh teenager
The missing 13-year-old boy who was last seen in Leith on Friday night has now been found safe and well, police have confirmed.
Anthony Bryla was last seen at around 12.02am on Saturday, January 6, on Buchanan Street. Police revealed at around 2pm today, Sunday, January 7, that Anthony has been traced.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Anthony Bryla, 13, who had been missing from the Leith area of Edinburgh since early Saturday, January 6, has been traced safe and well. Thank you for your comments and shares.”