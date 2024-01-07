Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The missing 13-year-old boy who was last seen in Leith on Friday night has now been found safe and well, police have confirmed.

Anthony Bryla was last seen at around 12.02am on Saturday, January 6, on Buchanan Street. Police revealed at around 2pm today, Sunday, January 7, that Anthony has been traced.

