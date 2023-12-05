Edinburgh missing: Police appeal for help to trace 32-year-old woman last seen in Wester Hailes
Police in Edinburgh are appealing to the public to help trace a missing woman from Wester Hailes.
Ailsa McNaughton, 32, was last seen in the Windyrig Close area around 10.30pm on Sunday, 3 December, 2023. Officers have launched an urgent search for Ailsa, saying they are ‘increasingly concerned’ for her welfare.
She is described as white, 5ft 6ins, of slim build with long brown/red hair and with a local accent. It is not known what clothing she might be wearing.
Ailsa has links across the Wester Hailes area.
Inspector Dougal Begg said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Ailsa’s welfare and we are asking anyone with information regarding her whereabouts to come forward.
“We are also appealing directly to Ailsa to please get in touch with someone to let us know she is ok.
“Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2984 of Monday, 4 December, 2023.”