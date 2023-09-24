Michael Toner was last seen in Caledonian Crescent area at 2.15pm on Wednesday, September 20.

An urgent search has been launched to trace an Edinburgh man missing for four days.

Michael Toner, 52, was last seen in the Caledonian Crescent area at 2.15pm on Wednesday, 20 September, 2023.

Michael, who has links to Edinburgh and Arbroath, is described as white, 5ft 8, of slim build with a shaved head. He wears glasses and was last seen wearing a navy Nike jacket, faded blue jeans and white trainers.