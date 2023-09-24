News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
UK signs new ocean treaty but net zero u-turn 'already undermining it'
Police searching for three men over Raheem Sterling burglary
Wilko reveals dates for final store closures following its collapse
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Natwest makes pledge after glitch with its cash machines

Edinburgh missing: Police search underway for 52-year-old man missing for four days

Michael Toner was last seen in Caledonian Crescent area at 2.15pm on Wednesday, September 20.
By Jolene Campbell
Published 24th Sep 2023, 09:44 BST
Michael Toner, 52, was last seen on Wednesday Photo: Police ScotlandMichael Toner, 52, was last seen on Wednesday Photo: Police Scotland
Michael Toner, 52, was last seen on Wednesday Photo: Police Scotland

An urgent search has been launched to trace an Edinburgh man missing for four days.

Michael Toner, 52, was last seen in the Caledonian Crescent area at 2.15pm on Wednesday, 20 September, 2023.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Michael, who has links to Edinburgh and Arbroath, is described as white, 5ft 8, of slim build with a shaved head. He wears glasses and was last seen wearing a navy Nike jacket, faded blue jeans and white trainers.

Most Popular

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: ““If anyone has seen Michael or has any information on his whereabouts, please call 101 and quote incident number 2098 of Friday, 22 September, 2023.”

Disabled lecturer threatened with redundancy ‘humiliated’ after being asked to apply for job as pool cleaner

Related topics:PoliceEdinburghNikePolice Scotland