Edinburgh missing: Two people reported missing in Capital have been traced, say police

By Ian Swanson
Published 7th Jun 2023, 07:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 07:52 BST

Two people who were reported missing in Edinburgh have been traced following a police appeal to the public.

Craig McKenzie, 41, from the Bingham area, disappeared wearing his work clothes. Police said there were growing concerns for him and asked anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward. But now they say he has been found. Police Scotland posted on social media: “Craig McKenzie, 41, who had been reported missing from the Bingham area has been traced. Thanks to everyone who shared our appeals.”

And Lyn Fitzsimmons, 49, was reported missing from Leith, with police appealing for information on her whereabouts amid growing concern about her. Now she too has been found. Police Scotland tweeted: “Lyn Fitzsimons, who had been reported missing in Edinburgh, has been traced safe and well. We’d like to thank the public for their assistance.”

Craig McKenzie and Lyn Ftzimmons have both been traced after being reported missing in the Capital.Craig McKenzie and Lyn Ftzimmons have both been traced after being reported missing in the Capital.
