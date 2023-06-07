Two people who were reported missing in Edinburgh have been traced following a police appeal to the public.

Craig McKenzie, 41, from the Bingham area, disappeared wearing his work clothes. Police said there were growing concerns for him and asked anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward. But now they say he has been found. Police Scotland posted on social media: “Craig McKenzie, 41, who had been reported missing from the Bingham area has been traced. Thanks to everyone who shared our appeals.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Lyn Fitzsimmons, 49, was reported missing from Leith, with police appealing for information on her whereabouts amid growing concern about her. Now she too has been found. Police Scotland tweeted: “Lyn Fitzsimons, who had been reported missing in Edinburgh, has been traced safe and well. We’d like to thank the public for their assistance.”