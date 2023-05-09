Edinburgh missing: Woman traced safe and well four days after she was last seen
Police had been growing increasingly concerned for her welfare
Ania Karus, 36, was last seen in the Pilton area of the city, at around 12pm on Friday, May 5, and officers had said they were growing increasingly concerned for her welfare. They said that Ania usually frequented the city centre, but added that she may have travelled out of the Capital on a train from Waverley station and they appealed for anyone who could help them trace Ania to come forward.
Now police have posted on social media to say: “Ania Karus, who had been missing from the Edinburgh area has been traced safe and well. Thanks to all who shared our appeal.”