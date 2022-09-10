Yesterday, locals gathered outside Holyroodhouse Palace after the news broke, to lay flowers and pay their respects to the long-reigning monarch.

The mourning has continued today. Tributes to the Queen have appeared on bus stop advertising boards on Princes Street, while several buildings are flying their flags at half mast.

Some shops in Edinburgh have closed as a mark of respect to Her Majesty, and several events planned for this weekend are expected to be cancelled.

1. Breaking the sad news Edinburgh locals who had gathered outside the Palace of Holyroodhouse were informed of the Queen's passing when the official death notice was posted on the gates by Royal staff. Photo: Lisa Ferguson

2. Paying respect to the Queen A man walking his dog made a detour to pay his respects to the long-reigning monarch. Photo: Lisa Ferguson

3. Letters of condolence Some left handwritten messages, thanking Her Majesty for her 70 years of service. Photo: Lisa Ferguson

4. Billboards mark the death The day after the Queen's death, a tribute to Her Majesty appeared on Princes Street bus stop advertising boards. Photo: Lisa Ferguson