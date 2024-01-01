Dookers bring in the new year with a splash!

Hardy swimmers saw in the new year with a splash by braving the waters of the Firth of Forth as part of the annual Loony Dook.

Hundreds gathered to take the plunge for the New Year’s Day tradition in South Queensferry, which sees dookers don fancy dress and parade down South Queensferry High Street before making their way to the shore.

The event was known locally, but in the 1990s it saw a swell in popularity after it was featured in the official Edinburgh Hogmanay programme of events.

It was then organised professionally from 2009 and a registration fee introduced of £20 two years later.

But this year with no professional organisation behind the event, locals have reclaimed the celebrations.

Swimmers gathered at the Boathouse Stair on the High Street from 2pm on New Year’s Day and made their way down to the shore before plunging into the freezing water. Many made their way back to a local pub to continue the festivities.

Cash raised will be donated to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) and other local charities.

1 . Pretty in pink Kids in fancy dress take part in the "Unofficial" Loony Dook Photo: LISA FERGUSON Photo Sales

2 . Taking the plunge Brave swimmer taking the plunge in South Queensferry Photo: LISA FERGUSON Photo Sales

3 . Braced for the icy waters Dookers march to the Shore for the New Years day tradition Photo: LISA FERGUSON Photo Sales

4 . Feeling festive Swimmers in high spirits as they joined the dook Photo: LISA FERGUSON Photo Sales