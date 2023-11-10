Edinburgh nightlife spot that was 'first of its kind' announces sudden closure ‘with great sadness’

Venue says it has had a ‘difficult ride’ over the last few years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A much-loved Edinburgh venue which was the first of its kind in the city has announced its sudden closure.

Edinburgh’s Black Axe Throwing Co, which first opened in 2018, took to social media to say they are shutting their doors on November 22. The city’s first-ever axe-throwing experience, Black Axe Throwing Co was home to the UK’s largest designated alcohol-free bar and stocked a range of over 40 beers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a post on Instagram, the owners said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the closure of our Edinburgh venue. We’d like to say a massive thank you to all our amazing guests, our incredible team both past and present, and all of the awesome people who have helped us along the way.

Edinburgh’s Black Axe Throwing Co, which first opened in 2018, took to social media to say they are shutting their doors on November 22.

“It has been a difficult ride over the last few years and this is a very tough decision to say goodbye. It all started for us way back in 2018 at the Biscuit Factory, we had a pocket full of axes and some big ideas. We've always been super proud to have been the original Edinburgh Axe Throwing Experience.

“We'll miss you all and shall be shutting our doors for the last time on 22nd November. If you can come and see us if you can before then please do.

“Anyone with a gift voucher will need to get booked in before this time to ensure we can give you the best time before we rest our axes for the final time. Much love."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad