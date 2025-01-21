Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Edinburgh Old Town pub is celebrating its fifth birthday with a Burns weekend giveaway for customers.

The Piper’s Rest at Hunter Square is celebrating its fifth birthday on Burns weekend by inviting loyal customers for a night of live music, and the chance to win Scottish-themed prizes including a VIP day at the Six Nations, plus a whole keg of Tennent’s Lager.

The Piper's Rest at Hunter Square will celebrate its fifth birthday this weekend. | Minty

Located off the Royal Mile and opened just before the global pandemic, The Piper’s Rest has maintained a devoted fan base throughout the last five years by championing traditional Scottish produce and supporting local live music.

Over the last five years The Piper’s Rest has earned one of the top-rated spots on Trip Advisor’s ‘Best Bars & Pubs in Edinburgh’ and even caught the eye of the Come Dine With Me: The Professionals producers, where the pub not only starred but was victorious in Season 2 Episode 20.

This Friday, January 24, will be an open-to-all night of traditional Scottish celebration as customers will toast Burns weekend and raise a glass to an outstanding five years for The Piper’s Rest.

Customers have the chance to win big prizes at the Old Town pub this weekend. | Minty

Lucky customers will have the chance to win two platinum rugby tickets to see Scotland host Wales at Murrayfield, including breakfast at Piper’s, transport to the game, and then dinner and a party back at Piper’s afterwards.

The night will also see a tasting from Scottish moonshine brand Highland Moon and a prize-draw to win a whole keg of Tennent’s Lager.

Commenting on the fifth birthday, Frazer Henderson, general manager at The Piper’s Rest, said: “When we opened Piper’s, we had the vision to utilise the best Scottish produce available, the best local live music out there, and serve customers with a smile on our face.

“Five years on, the welcoming, warming nature of the pub is what makes us proud. We can’t thank our loyal locals enough for making The Piper’s Rest what it is. Here’s to the next five years!”

The Piper’s Rest is located just off Edinburgh’s Royal Mile with a menu consisting entirely of Scottish favourites, using recipes passed down from parents and grandparents, with a modern twist. | Minty

An advocate for Edinburgh’s live music scene, The Piper’s Rest is one of the only pubs in the city to host different local artists seven nights a week. Regular appearances from cult favourites such as Acoustic David and Ted Christopher have made the venue a must-visit for locals and tourists alike.

The Piper’s Rest is run by Merchant Leisure, which owns bars and restaurants across the city including The Newsroom, Burgers & Beers Grillhouse and The Railbridge, and recently took over Gordon’s Trattoria on the Royal Mile.