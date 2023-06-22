Locals have hit out over problem parking on Leith Walk after a van and trailer parked in a bus stop – a move which they said could leave passengers with disabilities or buggies unable to get on or off.

The vehicles also blocked access to the cycle path forcing cyclists on to pavements. Local resident and cyclist Edward Tissiman shared a photo of the parked van and called out the lack of enforcement on pavement parking saying it has got ‘worse and worse’ in recent months. He said parked vehicles have caused ‘chaos’ on Leith Walk in recent months, blocking tram tracks or bus stops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes after Leith councillor Susan Rae called for a crackdown on traffic offences in the area, after a parked van caused a tram to be stopped leaving passengers frustrated. Councillor Rae said careless parking can halt the entire transport network. The Evening News earlier this week reported a tram abandoned its journey on Leith Walk as a result of a parked van which had blocked the tracks.

A parked van blocked bus stop and cycle land on Leith Walk

Mr Tissiman said a vehicle parked for a short period of time can have a significant knock on effect for buses and trams on Leith Walk: “This morning we have a bus unable to offload disabled passengers due to a pickup and trailer on the bus stop, and cyclists forced into pedestrians due to a van. The lack of enforcement over the last six months has just meant this is getting worse and worse. Can we get a roving tow truck for the whole tram line?”

"It’s unusual to see a vehicle parked right on the bus stop where people stand and wait for the bus. People with disabilities or buggies couldn’t get off or on. There’s been a significant problem on the Walk recently and yet the council don’t seem to be taking it seriously. I’m surprised they are not coming down hard on vehicles blocking bus stops and tram tracks. Even if they are only parked for 10 to 15 minutes to load or deliver stuff, it has a huge knock on effect and causes chaos for the transport network. If bus stops are blocked you see buses being forced to then drive onto the tram tracks.

"Buses and trams carry loads of people, especially at rush hour. The council wants to encourage people to use public transport yet they don’t seem to be even monitoring incidents like this. Police could come and tow vehicles but the issue is there is only one traffic warden covering the Walk. By the time they get to the offending vehicles, they’ve probably gone. I think they should radio in and get them towed. Bollards would also help. I see problems every day so it’s clearly an issue that needs addressed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Locals have posted photos and videos in recent weeks of vehicles parking on the pavement and sticking out over the tram tracks, causing trams to be delayed or journeys abandoned.