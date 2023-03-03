The worst areas in Edinburgh for illegal and nuisance parking have been revealed in a new ‘hotspot’ map.

People across the Capital have submitted nearly 1,000 reports of cars parked on pavements, in bus lanes and at taxi ranks, which campaigner Edward Tissiman has pulled together into a new ‘heat map’ revealing the worst areas. The map was created using an app that he designed.

Pavement parking was reported to be the biggest problem in the city but issues were also raised about drivers parking their cars in bus lanes, at bus stops and taxi ranks, on dropped kerbs and at restricted zones around schools and pedestrian crossings.

Pavement parking on Leith Walk

According to the research, the worst areas for pavement parking are Leith Walk, Portobello, Redhall, Craiglockhart. Between Easter Road and Leith Walk is also worst for double parking – sparking fears about access for emergency vehicles. Leith Walk also had the highest number of incidents of parking in loading bays. Cycle lane parking is worst between The Meadows and Princes Street, as well as Oxgangs Road, and Leith Walk.

Edward, who is a 28-year-old civil servant from Edinburgh, has campaigned for increased safety measures at the ‘lawless’ London Road junction off Leith Walk after he was nearly mowed down by a car breaching the no-left turn and driving into a pedestrian crossing.He said: “Pavement parking prevents those with disabilities, or pushing prams, from moving around the city. It also breaks paving slabs, leading to trip hazards, which costs all of us to repair. When HGVs mount the kerb, they put all of us in danger given their lack of visibility. Double parking between Easter Road and Leith walk is endemic, causing access issues for the emergency services. The new Leith Walk layout is a disaster for cycling, with drivers routinely parking on the cycle lane. Loading bays throughout the city are also used as parking spaces. I think this is where the council can make a highly effective intervention to reduce pavement parking - keep those bays open for local business with rapid enforcement.

Motorists have been warned of major changes to the city’s parking rules that will hand wardens greater powers to issue tickets and tow vehicles. The council said it will take a 'zero tolerance' approach to pavement parking which plagues many footpaths and cycleways across the Capital.

But Mr Tissiman said relying on enforcement of new rules won't be enough and claims the city’s parking attendants are ‘loathe to hunt beyond George Street’. He’s calling on the council to install more bollards across the city.

"Illegal parking is, understandably, low on the policing agenda. Parking attendants can't be everywhere at once. That's why I advocate for preventative measures like bollards. On safety grounds, bollards are better because they prevent vehicles mounting the kerb in the first place. All of the issues can be prevented by placing bollards between the road and those areas for walking and cycling. Permanent bollards have been highly successful on George IV Bridge, and bollards put in place during the pandemic have made cycling feel safer across the city.”